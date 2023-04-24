Virtusa expands Sri Lanka HQ to accommodate growing team

Virtusa added 13,000 sq. ft of new office space to its Colombo facility as part of its ongoing expansion strategy to support the company’s growing headcount. The opening of the new space was graced by Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Virtusa Corporation Ram Meenakshisundaram, Senior Vice President – Human Resources Rahul Sahay, alongside Virtusa Sri Lanka’s leadership including Country Head Naresha Supramaniam and other Executives.

“Virtusa Sri Lanka remains one of our most significant advanced technology centers, and has continued to steadily scale its operations in line with our global expansion strategy” Ram Meenakshisundaram expressed at the opening. “This latest office space expansion supports Sri Lanka’s rapidly scaling advanced research capabilities, so that Virtusa continues to deliver deep technology solutions that drive digital transformation and innovation for Fortune 500 clients across global markets.”

As Virtusa continues to scale its Sri Lankan operation, the company is creating many new job opportunities, playing its part as an industry leader to retain top class local IT professionals, while also contributing towards stabilizing Sri Lanka’s economy.

“Virtusa’s rapid expansion and increasing headcount is a reflection of the local IT industry’s potential to nurture high quality tech talent supported by globally benchmarked work environments,” Naresha Supramaniam commented during the event. “As Sri Lanka’s largest tech employer, Virtusa plays a crucial role in future-proofing our tech talent, and will continue to transform the nation’s technology industry by creating progressive job opportunities and new, technology-driven careers in the coming years.”

Rahul Sahay further commented on the benchmarked quality of Sri Lankan talent, stating “Virtusa’s growth also shines a spotlight on the quality of Virtusa’s growing talent pool, and the strategic planning and effort behind Virtusa’s Human Resource function, to attract and retain the top Sri Lankan tech talent.”

The new floor will also be utilized by Virtusa’s Global Technology Office (GTO), enhancing engineering excellence through greater focus on Research and Development (R&D), innovative Product Development, and globally-benchmarked Delivery Quality Assurance. Furthermore, the new space will house a fully equipped, state-of-the-art auditorium, which promises to be the preferred venue for industry-related events and conferences. Virtusa’s expanding team will continue to enjoy the facility’s employee-friendly amenities such as electric vehicle charging ports, parking, fully-equipped gym and cafeteria.