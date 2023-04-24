Military placed on standby to maintain law and order

The military continues to be placed on standby, through a gazette notice, to maintain law and order.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, by virtue of the powers vested in him by Section 12 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), deployed the military to maintain law and order in all parts of the country.

The order is valid for one month with effect from April 22, 2023.

The military has been deployed to assist the Police to maintain law and order over the past several months.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, since assuming duties last year, has continued to use the military to control protests and protect State property. (Colombo Gazette)