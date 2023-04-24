Former AG files petition before Court of Appeal

Former Attorney General Dappula de Livera filed a writ petition before the Court of Appeal today against the summons issued on him by the Terrorism Investigations Division (TID).

The TID had issued the summons to record a statement over a comment he had made with regards to the Easter Sunday attacks.

Dappula de Livera had made a controversial statement over the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

The TID had asked the former AG to appear last week to record a statement over his comments.

However, a lawyer appeared before the TID last week on behalf of the former Attorney General. (Colombo Gazette)