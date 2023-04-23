Wimal to expose secrets behind Galle Face protest

Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa is preparing to expose what he claims are secrets behind the Galle Face protest.

Weerawansa said that a book has been written after carefully studying and gathering information over the Galle Face protest.

He said that the book will be released to the public this week.

The MP recalled that the Galle Face protest forced Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down as President.

He said that there were certain activities that took place during the protests at Galle Face which must be revealed to the public.

Weerawansa said that failure to reveal the secrets behind the protests at Galle Face could lead to a more serious situation in future. (Colombo Gazette)