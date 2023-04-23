Suspect arrested over Delft Island murders detained for questioning

A suspect arrested over the murders on Delft Island in Jaffna has been detained for further investigations.

The Police said that a detention order has been obtained to question the suspect.

The 51-year-old suspect had reportedly returned from Germany.

Five people were found murdered on Delft Island in Jaffna yesterday.

The victims included three women and two men.

One person who was injured in the incident was admitted to hospital.

The victims had cut wounds on their bodies and were found dead inside a house.

Among the victims were some who had returned from overseas.

The motive for the crime is still not known. (Colombo Gazette)