Sri Lanka to file case in Singapore against MV X-Press Pearl

Sri Lanka is to file a case in Singapore against the shipping company of MV X-Press Pearl over the disaster in Sri Lankan waters in May 2021.

The Attorney General’s Department said that the case will be filed in a commercial court in Singapore.

The case is to be filed tomorrow (Monday) to seek compensation from the company.

X-Press Pearl was a Singapore-registered container ship which caught fire off the coast of Colombo, in May 2021.

The vessel was engulfed in flames by 27 May and declared a total loss. It was still afloat, and the fire was thought to be under control by Sri Lankan firefighters by the late hours of 27 May 2021.

After burning for 12 days, the vessel sank on 2 June as it was being towed to deeper waters.

The incident was deemed the worst marine ecological disaster in Sri Lankan history for the chemical products that spilled.

According to X-Press Feeders, salvage operations to remove the wreck began in November 2021.

As of 15 June 2021, about 40 dead turtles were reported to have washed up on the shore. In addition to turtles, many species of fish, whales, and at least six dolphins also washed up with multiple burn marks. (Colombo Gazette)