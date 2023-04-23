Social gathering in Mirihana turns violent resulting in murder

A social gathering in Mirihana turned violent resulting in one person being murdered and another sustaining injuries.

The Police said that a group of people, including relatives and friends, had met for drinks at Galwala Road in Mirihana.

A dispute had taken place and the situation escalated resulting in one person using a sharp object to stab two people.

The Police said that a 34-year-old resident of Mirihana was murdered in the incident while a 53-year-old man sustained injuries.

The accused fled the area following the incident.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)