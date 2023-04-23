Chinese air force officer who opposed Xi Jinping’s Taiwan policy faces death sentence

Opposing Xi means death in China?

Earlier, in February 2022, writer Bi Ruxie, who lives in the United States, said that Liu could be given a heavy sentence based on his opposition to Xi.

According to Bi, who cited information from party insiders, Liu Yazhou had been criticised by Xi in a 40-minute secret speech; Xi supposedly said that Liu was not only guilty of “economic problems” but also spearheaded factionalism within CCP to cater to his leadership ambitions.

According to Bi, “Party princelings do not believe that Liu had established [factional] strongholds. The princelings noted that early reports of the investigation into Liu only found him to have ‘economic problems,’ engaged in promiscuous relations, and offended Xi Jinping with ‘a lot of strange political talk,” SinoInsider reported.

Liu Yazhou: From arrest to potential death sentence — A Timeline

Liu Yazhou’s arrest became a public knowledge in December 2021. In February 2022, China hand Michael Pillsbury told Radio Free Asia that the CCP’s Central Military Commission had placed Liu in detention in late 2021 over “economic crimes and political problems.”

Now it is being reported by China watchers that Liu has been put on death row by Beijing.