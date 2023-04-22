Keells to take action on employees after video goes viral

Keells is to take action on its employees who failed to follow the operating procedure after a video showing some of its staff assaulting a shoplifter went viral.

The video showed some staff at its store in Wattala attempting to prevent a man from leaving and at least one employee assaulting the man.

Issuing a statement, Keells said that the staff had encountered a shoplifter on 19th April at the Keells store in Wattala.

The shoplifter had attempted to flee but was prevented from doing so by customers and staff.

“Subsequently a tense situation arose at the store,” Keells said.

Keells said that standard procedure is to keep the individual unharmed until the law enforcement authorities arrive.

“There was a lapse in our process at this store and we will ensure that necessary action will be taken with regards to the respective team members involved,” Keells said in a statement today.

Keells also assured that it will strive to ensure all its stores are aware of the standard process concerning incidents of this nature. (Colombo Gazette)