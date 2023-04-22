Five NFL players suspended for betting violations

Five NFL players, including 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams, have been banned for violating gambling policy.

Williams and fellow Detroit Lions receiver Stanley Berryhill are suspended for the first six regular season games in 2023. Fellow Lions receiver Quintez Cephus and safety CJ Moore are banned indefinitely along with Washington Commanders’ defensive end Shaka Toney.

The trio, who bet on the 2022 NFL season, will miss the 2023 campaign.

They can petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the season.

Williams and Berryhill, who will be allowed to take part in off-season and pre-season activities, were suspended for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.

“A league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way,” said an NFL statement.

“The gambling policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, including players, prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.”

Cephus and Moore have been released by Lions, with executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes saying: “These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organisational values and violates league rules.

“We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.” (BBC)