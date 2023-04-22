Ferry service between India and Sri Lanka a larger effort to strengthen ties between the two countries

by Y P Prakash

The Government of Sri Lanka has initiated a project to introduce a passenger ferry service between the port of Kankasanthurai in Sri Lanka and Pondicherry in India, aimed at providing an affordable and convenient mode of transportation between the two countries.

The cost of a round trip scheduled to commence by the end of April is expected to cost around Indian Rs 9,000 (SLRS 37,000), with a maximum luggage allowance of 100 kilograms per passenger. The ferry service will be managed by the Indian authorities, with Sri Lanka facilitating the operation. The Indian High Commission has expressed a keen interest in restarting the ferry service between the two countries, which was previously suspended in 1981 after operating between Talaimannar and Rameshwaram.

To support the project, the Sri Lanka Navy has undertaken the expansion of the Kankasanthurai harbour facility to accommodate more traffic and provide better infrastructure, with the aim of nurturing a stable ocean region for safe economic activities in Sri Lankan waters. The Navy has always demonstrated a commitment to providing its skilled manpower, efficiency, and technical expertise for the overall progress and prosperity of the nation. As per the directives of the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the Sri Lanka Navy has actively supported the expansion of the Kankasanthurai harbour facility by providing its manpower and expertise in response to a request from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Aviation.

The project was initiated on February 1st, utilizing the skilled manpower and industrial expertise of the Sri Lanka Navy. As part of the project, the Navy is constructing a 1000 square meter passenger terminal for immigration and customs clearance for the passenger ferry service. The required materials for the construction are being provided by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority. Currently, 60 naval personnel are engaged in the construction under the supervision of naval civil engineering officers. Upon completion of the construction work, the passenger terminal will be handed over to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority for operational purposes.

The passenger ferry service project is part of a larger effort to strengthen the longstanding ties between India and Sri Lanka, with a particular focus on improving tourism. The Navy’s involvement in the project will not only save public funds but also enable the public to enjoy the expected benefits of the project promptly.

A ferry service between India and Sri Lanka can significantly boost tourism and trade between the two countries, as both are popular tourist destinations. The service can facilitate ease of travel and encourage tourists to explore both countries, while also helping in the transportation of goods, thus boosting bilateral trade. Moreover, the ferry service can significantly reduce transportation time and cost, making it an attractive option for traders. The potential benefits of the service make it a significant development that can strengthen the relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

Further, a ferry service can promote cultural exchange between India and Sri Lanka. The two countries have a rich cultural heritage, and the ferry service can provide an opportunity for people from both countries to explore each other’s culture and traditions. This can help in strengthening the bond between the two nations and promote mutual understanding.

A ferry service can also benefit the environment. It can help in reducing the carbon footprint of transportation between the two countries by offering a more eco-friendly alternative to air and road transport. The ferry service can also help in reducing congestion on roads and airports, making transportation more efficient.

In addition, the ferry service can also be beneficial for the local economy. It can create employment opportunities for locals, both in India and Sri Lanka, and boost the tourism industry. The ferry service can also provide an opportunity for the development of supporting infrastructure such as hotels, restaurants, and other amenities that can further enhance the tourist experience.

A ferry service between India and Sri Lanka can be an essential strategic move for both countries. It can help in strengthening the bilateral relationship and provide a reliable means of transportation between the two countries. This can also help in improving regional connectivity, which can have broader implications for regional stability and economic growth.

The ferry service can bring several benefits, including boosting tourism and trade, promoting cultural exchange, benefiting the environment, creating employment opportunities, and enhancing regional connectivity. The governments of both countries must take the necessary steps to make this a reality and work towards realizing the potential benefits of a ferry service between India and Sri Lanka.

The ferry service between India and Sri Lanka can also play a crucial role in promoting Buddhist ties between the two countries. Buddhism has a rich history in both India and Sri Lanka, and the ferry service can provide an opportunity to strengthen the cultural and religious bond between the two countries.

The ferry service can help in promoting religious tourism between the two countries. Sri Lanka is home to several important Buddhist sites, including the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy and the ancient city of Anuradhapura. India is also home to several significant Buddhist sites, including Bodh Gaya, where Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment. The ferry service can provide a convenient means of transportation for Buddhist pilgrims to visit these sites, promoting religious tourism and cultural exchange.

The ferry service can also facilitate the exchange of Buddhist scholars, monks, and practitioners between the two countries. The exchange of knowledge and ideas can help in promoting a deeper understanding of Buddhist philosophy and principles. This can also help in strengthening the Buddhist community in both countries and promoting peaceful coexistence.

In addition, the ferry service can provide an opportunity for the promotion of Buddhist festivals and cultural events. Sri Lanka celebrates the Vesak festival, which commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of the Buddha. India also celebrates Buddha Purnima, which marks the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha. The ferry service can provide a means of transporting devotees and participants to these festivals and cultural events, promoting cultural exchange and understanding.

India and Sri Lanka share a long and rich history of cultural and trade connections that date back to ancient times. These connections are evidenced by numerous historical accounts and archaeological findings.

One of the most well-known connections between India and Sri Lanka is the legend of the ancient Hindu epic, Ramayana. The epic describes the journey of Prince Rama and his army from India to Sri Lanka in search of his wife, Sita, who had been abducted by the demon king Ravana. The story has been passed down through generations and continues to be an important part of the cultural heritage of both India and Sri Lanka.

In addition to the legend of Ramayana, there is also evidence of extensive trade between India and Sri Lanka. Ancient Sri Lankan kingdoms such as Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa traded extensively with India, particularly the southern Indian states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Sri Lanka exported spices, gems, pearls, and elephants to India, while India exported textiles, iron, and copper to Sri Lanka.

The cultural and trade connections between India and Sri Lanka continued throughout the medieval period, with both countries influenced by each other’s art, architecture, and religion. For instance, Sri Lankan Buddhism was heavily influenced by Indian Buddhism, and numerous Buddhist monasteries and temples were built in Sri Lanka using Indian architectural styles.

Today, the connections between India and Sri Lanka continue to flourish, with both countries sharing strong economic, political, and cultural ties. The ferry service project, as previously mentioned, is one such effort to strengthen these longstanding ties between the two countries.