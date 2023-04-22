Ahead of bilateral, Bhutan King Jigme Wangchuk received by PM Modi

The meeting between the two leaders is seen as an opportunity to take stock of progress in bilateral relations.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi informed of the meeting between the two leaders on Twitter.

“Taking forward unique relationship of friendship & cooperation. PM @narendramodi received His Majesty the King of Bhutan ahead of their talks. An opportunity to take stock of progress in bilateral ties,” the official spokesperson of MEA tweeted.Earlier in the day, Bhutan King attended paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He also signed the visitors’ book at Rajghat.

Taking to Twitter, the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi wrote, “A tribute to Bapu’s lasting legacy! His Majesty the King of Bhutan paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.”He also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval earlier on Tuesday.

On Monday, Bhutan King was welcomed by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who later paid him a visit in the evening. Jaishankar stated that he “truly appreciates” the Bhutan King’s goal of advancing the special relationship with India.The Bhutan King is in India at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu. He will call on President Murmu later on Tuesday.

The king is being accompanied by Bhutan’s Foreign Minister Dr Tandi Dorji and other senior officials.King Wangchuck’s visit is in keeping with the long-standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The MEA noted, “India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by understanding and mutual trust.”The external affairs minister said that the Bhutan King’s visit will give a chance to both nations to review bilateral cooperation and to further advance the close bilateral partnership, including economic and development cooperation.

The unique relationship between India and Bhutan has been preserved by a custom of frequent high-level exchanges between the two nations such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019 and Jaishankar’s visits in 2019 and April 2022.

Moreover, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra visited Bhutan in January this year. Earlier in February 2023, a Parliamentary delegation from Bhutan led by Wangchuk Namgyel, Speaker of the National Assembly of Bhutan called on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)