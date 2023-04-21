SriLankan denies claims flights grounded over financial issues

SriLankan Airlines has denies claims that some of its flights have been grounded over financial issues.

Issuing a statement, SriLankan Airlines said that 5 aircraft, belonging to the Airbus A320 NEO family, are currently awaiting engines after shop visits as the global industry faces a shortage of engines and long lead times for engine repairs for this type of aircraft as a result of a technical reliability issue.

SriLankan Airlines said it is currently working with its suppliers to work out a solution and the global supply of engines is also expected to improve in the months ahead.

The airline said that the aircraft are on ground owing to a global shortage and not because of a lack of finances as incorrectly stated in some news reports. (Colombo Gazette)