India is progressing by following Buddha’s teachings, says PM Modi

India, in the last nine years, has been making big strides following Buddha teachings, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Speaking at Global Buddhist Summit 2023 in New Delhi, Modi said that India has followed Buddha’s teachings including the path of Theory, Practice and Realisation. India has progressed rapidly on all these three points.

The Global Buddhist Summit is being held at a time when India is celebrating 75 years of her independence when India is celebrating the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’.

“India is moving ahead in the ‘Amrit Kaal’ towards becoming a developed country. India has resolved for the welfare of not only India but also for the whole wide world,” PM Modi said.

“We can embrace happiness only if we renunciate realisations of Victory, Defeats, Fights, Wars. Lord Buddha has taught the path to overcome these. Enmity cannot vanish with enmity but with Love. Actual happiness lies in peace, in living together with peace,” he said.

If we want to make the world happy, then this Buddha’s mantra of inclusiveness is the only way by leaving the self, the world, and narrow thinking, he said.

Prime Minister also mentioned the Russia-Ukraine war in his speech.

“The path of Buddha is the path of the future, the path of sustainability. If the world had followed the teachings of Buddha, then even a crisis like a climate change would not have come in front of us. This crisis came about because, in the last century, some countries did not think about others, about future generations,” he said.

Be it peace missions in different countries of the world or a calamity like an earthquake in Turkey… India stands with humanity in times of every crisis, with ‘Mum Bhav’, by putting its full potential, he said. (ANI)