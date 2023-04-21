Human chains formed at several places on Easter attack anniversary

By Easwaran Rutnam

Human chains were formed at several places in Sri Lanka today to mark the 4th anniversary of the Easter Sunday attacks.

People stood along the streets from Negombo to Colombo holding placards and flags calling for justice for the victims of the attacks.

Similar human chains were also seen in parts of Colombo, especially near Catholic churches.

A commemoration ceremony was also held in Negombo to remember the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks.

On 21 April 2019, Easter Sunday, three churches in Sri Lanka and three luxury hotels in Colombo, were targeted in a series of coordinated suicide bombings.

Later that day, two smaller explosions occurred at a housing complex in Dematagoda and a guest house in Dehiwala.

A total of 269 people were killed, including at least 45 foreign nationals, three police officers, and eight suicide bombers. An additional 500 people were injured.

The church bombings were carried out during Easter services in Negombo, Batticaloa and Colombo. The hotels bombed included the Shangri-La Hotel, Cinnamon Grand, Kingsbury and the Tropical Inn.

According to the State Intelligence Service, a second wave of attacks was planned, but was prevented due to military raids. (Colombo Gazette)