Another 23 Sri Lankans deported from Vietnam

Another 23 Sri Lankans who were part of a group of 303 Sri Lankan nationals who were rescued from an illegal migrant boat in Vietnam, have been deported to Colombo, the Sri Lanka Navy said today.

The boat was reported to be in distress in the seas off Vietnam on 07th November 2022.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Colombo stationed at the Sri Lanka Navy Headquarters coordinated the rescue of the group of people whom were later temporarily settled in Vietnam.

Among the rescued Sri Lankans, 151 were deported from Vietnam and arrived in Sri Lanka on 28th December 2022.

The Navy said that another 23 Sri Lankans who were deported from Vietnam arrived in Katunayake this week.

Among the group deported on 19th April were 15 males and 06 females. They have been identified as residents of Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya, Trincomalee and Batticaloa. (Colombo Gazette)