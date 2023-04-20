Parliament to debate IMF deal on 26, 27, 28 April

Parliament is to debate the deal reached between Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on 26, 27 and 28 April.

Party leaders decided on the dates to debate the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Sri Lanka, when they met today.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had said recently that the latest agreement with the IMF will be tabled in Parliament for a vote.

“First and foremost, it is anticipated that the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be presented to Parliament for a vote on whether or not to support it. We encourage everyone to take a stance on this matter. We propose to support the program, but understand that some may wish to remain neutral,” the President said.

The President said that the key points of the agreement would be enacted into law.