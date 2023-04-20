Highest energy demand recorded in Sri Lanka

The highest energy demand in recent times has been recorded in Sri Lanka with a net generation of 49.53 GWh reported yesterday and an estimated energy demand of 50 GWh forecast for this morning.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said a net generation of 49.53 GWh was required for power generation yesterday.

The Minister also said that the actual demand recorded early this morning forecasts an estimated energy demand exceeding 50 GWh for today.

He said that all thermal plants of the Ceylon Electricity Board including the recently established Hambantota diesel powered generators will be utilized for power generation. (Colombo Gazette)