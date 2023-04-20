Eggs to be sold by the weight from today

Eggs are to be sold by the weight from today with white eggs sold at Rs. 880.00 per kilo and brown eggs Rs. 920.00 per kilo.

Meanwhile, a single white egg will be sold at a maximum retail price of Rs. 44 and a brown egg at Rs. 46.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has issued a gazette notice enforcing the maximum retail price on eggs.

Issuing the gazette notice, Consumer Affairs Authority Chairman Shantha Niriella said that acting under the powers vested in it by Section 20(5) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 09 of 2003, the Consumer Affairs Authority hereby orders that no Manufacturer, Producer, Supplier, Distributor or Trader shall sell, supply, expose or offer for sale, display for sale white and brown eggs, exceeding the Maximum Retail Price.

Egg traders had proposed to sell eggs by the weight in order avoid any discrepancies in the price of eggs sold in the market.

Sri Lanka is facing a shortage of eggs in the market as a result of which eggs are now being imported. (Colombo Gazette)