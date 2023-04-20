Cash bundle worth Rs 5 million missing from Central Bank vault

A cash bundle worth Rs 5 million was found to be missing from a vault of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The cash bundle worth Rs 5 million (Rs 5000 denomination) was found to be missing from a vault of the Central Bank during the currency operations on 11.04.2023, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka said today.

An internal probe into the matter was launched immediately, while a complaint was also lodged at the Fort Police Station.

While the Police investigation is in progress the Central Bank says it is also taking necessary measures to thoroughly investigate the incident and strengthen the internal controls, processes, etc.

The Bank says it will also continue assisting the Police to carry out its investigations. (Colombo Gazette)