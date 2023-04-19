Police seize 36 T-56 firearms from Karandeniya army camp

The Police seized 36 T-56 firearms belonging to the Regimental Headquarters of the Sri Lanka Army Military Intelligence Corps (MIC) at Karandeniya over an ongoing murder investigation.

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that the 36 T-56 firearms were issued for service at the MIC in Karandeniya on 14 April.

A 29-year-old man was shot at on 14 April at Middaramulla, Ahungalla. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police K-9 dogs deployed in the investigation had entered the Sri Lanka Army Military Intelligence Corps (MIC) Regimental Headquarters at Karandeniya.

As a result the weapons issued for service at the Sri Lanka Army Military Intelligence Corps (MIC) Regimental Headquarters at Karandeniya on the day of the crime were seized and will be handed over to the Government Analyst for tests. (Colombo Gazette)