Wah Wah retraces her steps launched in Colombo

Wah Wah retraces her steps written by Daphne Charles was launched in Colombo recently.

Wah Wah de Haawa is a little bunny who’s always ready for a good adventure. But this time, her adventure takes her a little too far from home.

The delightful tale retraces Wah Wah’s steps to find her way back home to her cosy burrow.

‘Wah Wah Retraces her Steps’ is a story that teaches an important skill to young children – retracing your steps to find solutions.

Written by Daphne Charles, illustrated by Champa Gunawardana @articanvas and published by Jam Fruit Tree Publications @thejamfruittree, ‘Wah Wah Retraces her Steps’ is a story to read and re-read to the little people in your lives.

The book can be purchased from The Jamfruit Tree in Colombo or online through this link CLICK HERE

You can also order a copy through the Instagram page of Wah Wah de Haawa @wahwahdehaawa