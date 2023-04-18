Prime Minister urges Muslims to help create a prosperous Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena urged Muslims to contribute to create a prosperous Sri Lanka.

The national Iftar ceremony organized on the occasion of the fasting month of Ramadan by the Muslims was held at Temple Trees under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Blessings for national reconciliation also took place at the event.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena urged Muslims to contribute to the create a prosperous Sri Lanka by taking it forward into the future, just as Muslims had actively contributed to the creation of national unity during the past decades.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the fasting season of Ramadan strengthens the spiritual strength of Muslims and also helps create harmony among nations.

The President and Prime Minister presented commemorative souvenirs to the Islamic religious leaders who delivered religious speeches at the event.

Former President and Member of Parliament Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers Ali Sabry, Naseer Ahamed, Vidura Wickramanayaka, State Minister Kader Mastan, Governor of the Uva Province A.J.M. Muzamil, Members of Parliament Wajira Abeywardana, Rauff Hakeem, Rishad Bathiudeen, A.H.M. Fowzie, H.M.M. Harees, M. S. Thowfeek, Ali Sabry Rahim, S.M.M. Musharraf, Marjan Faleel, Yadamini Gunawardena, Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayake, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, and a group of guests including foreign Ambassadors attended the event. (Colombo Gazette)