Navin fears monkeys exported to China will end up in labs

Senior United National Party (UNP) member and former Minister Navin Dissanayake has raised fears that monkeys exported to China will end up in labs and be subjected to torture.

“As a former Minister of Wildlife i am TOTALLY against the export of Toque monkeys to China,” he tweeted.

Sri Lanka is considering sending over 100,000 monkeys to China to be placed in zoos.

The monkeys are being sent in response to a request made by China.

A Chinese delegation had made the request at a meeting with Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

Accordingly, 100,000 monkeys are expected to be sent in the first stage, once approved by a committee.

“This is an abomination and should not even be considered because it is against the Fauna and Flora act of Sri Lanka,” Dissanayake said.

He said that the endemic species which are protected in Sri Lanka should never be exported en masse and should only be sent abroad on exchange programmes between zoos.

“Its inhumane knowing fully well that there is a great possibility that they will end up in labs and subjected to torture,” the former MP said.

Dissanayake said that monkeys are beautiful animals and have every right to live a full life roaming in their natural habitat. (Colombo Gazette)