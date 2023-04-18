Musical shows and political gatherings banned at Galle Face Green

Musical shows and political gatherings have been banned at Galle Face Green, the Government said.

Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Bandula Gunawardena said that the decision received Cabinet approval.

Galle Face Green will only be used for leisure activities by the general public.

The Sri Lanka Port Authority has developed the Galle Face Green for an estimated Rs. 220 million so far.

Gunawardena said that an estimated Rs. 6.6 million had been spent to repair the damage caused to the Galle Face Green as a result of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest. (Colombo Gazette)