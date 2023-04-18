India asks UK to proactively act against Khalistani elements

India has expressed concern over Khalistani radicals misusing asylum status in the UK to “aid and abet terrorist activities” here and sought proactive action against them.

At the 5th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue (HAD) held at the national capital, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla also emphasised concern to visiting UK delegation led by Permanent Secretary, Home Office, Sir Matthew Rycroft, over breach of security of Indian High Commission, the Union Home Ministry said in an official statement.

“The Indian side specifically conveyed its concerns on the misuse of UK’s asylum status by the Pro-Khalistani elements to aid and abet terrorist activities in India and requested better cooperation with UK and increased monitoring of UK based Pro-Khalistan Extremists and take appropriate proactive action,” the ministry stressed.

After the Khalistan radicals pulled down India’s national flag from the High Commission of India building in London on March 19, India reacted strongly demanding action against them. Security barricades from outside the British High Commission as well as from the High Commissioner’s residence in Delhi were also removed in a counter-reaction. The Delhi Police Special Cell also registered an FIR against Khalistanis involved in disgracing the Tricolour. Post the incident, the UK government promised to take action against the pro-Khalistani elements and ensured safety of India installations.

The government during the HAD also pointed out other anti-India activities going on in the UK. During the meeting both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation and identified further steps that can be taken to explore opportunities and synergies in advancing cooperation in counter-terrorism, cyber security and global supply chains, drug trafficking, migration, extradition, anti-India activities in UK, said the ministry.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing satisfaction with the ongoing partnership and agreeing to deepen bilateral engagement and maintain the momentum for enhanced security cooperation between the two countries. (The Hindu Businessline)