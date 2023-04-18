IGP among cops and politicians who met MR

Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne was among a number of policemen and politicians who met former President Mahinda Rajapaksa to greet him for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Rajapaksa’s office posted images on social media of some of those who visited him at his residence to greet him for the New Year.

Among those seen greeting the former President and having a conversation with him was IGP Wickramaratne.

Former Navy Commander Wasantha Karannagoda was also pictured meeting the former President.

A number of other policemen and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs, including Cabinet Ministers, also visited the residence of Mahinda Rajapaksa and greeted him for the traditional New Year. (Colombo Gazette)