Delay in construction of CRBC protested

The local farmers on Thursday staged a rally against the delay in the construction of Chashma Right bank Canal (CRBC) damaged by the floods.

The protesters led by tehsil Paroa ex-nazim Sardar Imtiaz Khan Baloch blocked the Indus Highway at Paroa Adda nead Chaudwan Morr point and chanted slogans against the delay in the construction of CRBC.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of Indus Highway when protesters blocked the road and pitched tents for hours. Speaking on the occasion, ex-nazim Sardar Imtiaz Khan Baloch said that tenders had already been floated for the construction of CRBC but the government was now applying delaying tactics due to reasons best known to them.

He said that floods had destroyed hearths and homes of the poor people and now the farmers were facing great hardships because of non-availability of water in the CRBC for irrigating their fields.

He said that their lands turned barren as no water was available for irrigation in the CRBC. The farmers threatened to launch a stronger protest movement if the construction work on the CRBC was not initiated forthwith. (thenews)