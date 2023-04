All nine inmates who escaped from the Thaldena Open Prison Rehabilitation Centre in Badulla have been arrested.

The nine inmates escaped from the Thaldena Open Prison yesterday.

A search operation was launched to locate the inmates who escaped

The Prisons Department said that 2 of the inmates were later arrested.

Subsequently another 4 inmates were arrested last evening.

The inmates had been fasting for Ramadan when they escaped.

The remaining inmates were arrested today. (Colombo Gazette)