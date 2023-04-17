SriLankan flight which faced technical issues in Melbourne returns

A SriLankan Airlines flight which faced technical issues in Melbourne resulting in a delay of over 30 hours, returned to Colombo today.

Flight UL-605 from Melbourne to Colombo reached Sri Lanka at 7:40 AM today with 218 passengers and 17 crew.

The departure of SriLankan Airlines flight UL 605 was delayed in Melbourne, Australia for 30 hours due to a mechanical failure, the airline had said.

However, the airline had departed Melbourne following the delay and arrived in Colombo today.

It was reported that 06 engineers of SriLankan Airlines had left for Melbourne Airport to rectify the fault. (Colombo Gazette)