Melbourne overtakes Sydney as Australia’s biggest city

“Until the 2021 census definition, the Sydney significant area had a higher population than Melbourne. However, with the amalgamation of Melton into Melbourne in the latest… classification, Melbourne has more people than Sydney – and has had since 2018, ” the ABS’s Andrew Howe told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper – which described the redrawn boundary as “a technicality”.

Proud Sydneysiders will point to the ABS’s conclusion that when looking at the greater Sydney and Melbourne regions, Sydney remained bigger in June 2021.