Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar attracts record visitors; expected to beat earlier records

Asia’s largest tulip garden in Kashmir valley was visited by nearly 130,000 tourists during the first ten days since it was opened for the public this year.

Located in the vale of Kashmir (part of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir) and easily visited from Srinagar, the Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden is located in the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain, on the banks of the Dal Lake.

This year, the garden sports nearly1.6 million tulip bulbs of 68 varieties.

According to local media reports, 250,000 visitors including over one thousand foreigners, have visited the garden.

The garden authorities expect the number of visitors this year will break the record of previous years, media reports said.

According to reports, last year, the garden was visited by over three lakh people in one month. (indiablooms)