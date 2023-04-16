Pillayan’s backup vehicle crashes into motorcycle injuring rider

A backup vehicle of State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, crashed into a motorcycle in Kalmunai injuring the rider.

The vehicle had crashed into the motorcycle last evening (Saturday) while in the area for an event.

The 65-year-old rider was admitted to hospital following the accident.

The Police arrived at the location and launched an investigation into the accident.

The backup vehicle of the State Minister and the motorcycle involved in the accident were taken into Police custody. (Colombo Gazette)