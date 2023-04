Four killed, several injured in mass shooting in Alabama

The shooting happened at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio at around 22:30 (03:30 GMT) on Saturday.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians,” state governor Kay Ivey said.

“Violent crime has no place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge,” the governor added in a statement on Twitter.

The governor is a strong supporter of second amendment rights – the right to keep and bear arms – and last year signed legislation abolishing the requirement in Alabama to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

Her candidacy for last year’s governor election was endorsed by the National Rifle Association.

Pastor Ben Hayes, who serves as the chaplain for the Dadeville Police Department and for the local high school football team, said most of the victims were teenagers.

“One of the young men that was killed was one of our star athletes and just a great guy,” he said.