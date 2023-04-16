Forbes lists Sri Lanka as one of the 23 best places to visit in 2023

Sri Lanka has been listed in the Forbes list as one of the 23 best places to visit in 2023, Sri Lanka Tourism said.

US based international travel influencer Juliana Broste, a 12x Heartland Emmy Award-winning travel filmmaker and host, showcasing adventures and fun things to do around the world, recommended Sri Lanka to be listed as one of the best places to visit in 2023, and as a result of her continuous effort, Sri Lanka has been listed in the Forbes list as one of the 23 best places to visit in 2023.

This was a result of her visit to Sri Lanka in 2022, under the Visiting Blogger Program of SLTPB 2022. Julianna, who explored the destination on a photo tour, says that even with inflation, visitors will find Sri Lanka a spectacular, affordable destination worth the long haul.

‘’Loop around the island and you’ll see why this land will keep you guessing—from the hustle and bustle of capital city Colombo to beautiful beaches, rice fields, waterfalls, plains, and mountains,” she says. ‘’There’s a lot to see in a relatively short distance, so have your camera at the ready. Spotting the wildlife in Sri Lanka is really special.’’

“You can go on safari to an Elephant Sanctuary, go whale watching on the Indian ocean and spy on birds, lizards, jellyfish and monkeys in a mangrove.”

Broste has selected spotting Leopards at the Yala National park on her bucket list for next time. Sri Lanka is an ideal destination to explore the cultural attractions, including the ancient cities of Anuradhapura and Kandy.

“Be sure to pack an all-white outfit that covers your shoulders and legs when visiting religious sites,” says Broste. “Catching a traditional Kandyan dance performance is a highlight, seeing men and women in traditional dress telling stories through dance.”

Broste also mentions Nuwara Eliya, known as ‘’Little England ‘’ as another must see location to visit. Tucked away in the misty mountains, where the region’s most iconic export item, Ceylon Tea is produced.

“Winding roads reveal rows and rows of tea bushes on the hillside—be sure to stop in for a cup of tea on your visit to a tea factory and plantation,” says Broste. “Equally as fun: sampling a king coconut on the side of the road along your adventure.”

Finally, Broste has pointed out another two iconic monuments which are renowned for their breathtaking view and architecture. These include the Lotus Tower, Colombo, and Sigiriya . “It’s a symbol of the city and just a touch taller than the Eiffel Tower,” says Broste. “Another famous viewpoint worth the hike is the ancient city of Sigiriya known as Lion’s Rock, with the ruins of an ancient stronghold located atop a dramatic rock outcrop. It’s wild to think how an entire civilization lived here centuries ago.”

Mesmerized with the galore of Holiday opportunities Sri Lanka has to offer, Broste has endorsed Sri Lanka as one of the best places to visit in 2023, adding another feather to its cap. Sri Lanka has seen a rapid growth in the number of tourist arrivals up to April, and has been enjoying the positive results of its continuous effort to boost tourist arrivals for the past 3 years.

As of late, Sri Lanka received several endorsements for its capacity as a renowned tourist destination which offers everything which a modern traveler would want.

In February Forbes magazine recognized Sri Lanka as a ‘Top Wildlife Safaris Outside of Africa’. In addition, the country was ranked ninth in a list of the 50 most Instagrammable places in the world in 2023, based on Big 7 Travel social media data, whilst the destination was also ranked among the top 24 countries to travel in 2023 by TravelTriangle, a leading online holiday marketplace. (Colombo Gazette)