Willing to take Mauritius-India Partnership to new heights: Foreign secy Kwatra

India and Mauritius carried out a comprehensive review of their overall ties including the vostro account mechanism for settlement of trade transactions and the proposed launch of Indian Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system and RuPay card in the African country.

The two sides took stock of the bilateral cooperation during Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra’s three-day visit to Mauritius that concluded on Friday.

The Indian High Commission in Port Louis said the two sides also delved into their Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA), which was inked on February 22, 2021. (PTI)