US to continue to support Sri Lanka’s economic recovery

The United States (US) says it will continue to support Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and democratic reforms.

Assistant Secretary of the Bureau Of South And Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs at the U.S. Department of State Ramin Toloui had talks with the State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe in Washington.

The US State Department said that they discussed Sri Lanka reaching a debt treatment agreement on comparable terms for all creditors.

“The U.S. will continue to support Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and democratic reforms,” the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) at the U.S. Department of State said.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe said that they discussed a number of matters of mutual interest and the commitment of the US for Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and the reform process was reiterated at the meeting.

Semasinghe is in Washington to attend the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the IMF. (Colombo Gazette)