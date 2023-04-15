Unawatuna comes alive as tourists celebrate Sinhala and Tamil New Year

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Unawatuna beach came alive today as tourists flocked the area to celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The Ministry of Tourism and the Tourism Promotion Authority hosted “New Year in Paradise 2023” at the Unawatuna beach.

Sinhala and Tamil New Year traditions and cultural activities were during the event which was held under the guidance of Minister Manusha Nanayakkara.

The event saw traditional New Year food being served and traditional New Year games played on the beach.

“Many traditional New Year competitions were organized for the foreigners like hitting a hanging pot while being blindfolded, placing the eye on the elephant, climbing the greasy pole, and cultural performances with local dances and drumming were also on show. A sand castle making competition was also organized on the beach for children,” organisers said.

A village kitchen with local sweets was also added to the New Year festival to give tourists a live experience of preparing local food.

Sri Lanka is currently seeing a rise in tourist arrivals following the crisis experienced last year. (Colombo Gazette)