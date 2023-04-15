Rage/Love: A collection of microtales by Rohitha Perera in print

Rage/Love: A Collection of Microtales by Rohitha Perera consists of 112 tales that touch on themes that are inspired by horror, mystery, rage, love, hate, bullying, infidelity and magic has been published in print.

Partly written during the Covid-19 pandemic, the collection caters to the idea of escapism. The collection falls under a mixed genre that blends Romance and Horror.

Rage/Love: A Collection of Microtales deals with two central emotions that occupy the human psyche -– rage and love. Under the veil of fiction, the book provides 112 microtales of certain situations that deal with the human condition of expressing rage and love.

Questions and Love deal with infatuation; Just Transit, Kindness Tied My Shoelaces, and A Tender-Hearted Moment speaks of the tenderness of love. So Alike, Hate and Simmer highlight the horrors of love and infidelity. Fantasy and Science Fiction are the themes in Retirement, Mista Dubald and Hello Oken, Please Switch Off The Lights.

Tales of vampires, zombies, family trauma, infidelity, mutant powers and ghosts coupled with cannibalism and murder are part and parcel of a mosaic of entertainment contained in 112 short tales, some of which take on the form of prose poetry.

The cover art by Dillai Joseph, an artist specializing in pastel, water colour, oils and acrylic, is an indulgent ode to abstract realism a la Dimitra Milan. Inspired by the book, the finished product took a month to complete. The cover art is her visualization of the duality of human emotion that resides in all of us. The cover is mixed media using soft pastel, and acrylic done on pastel paper. The acrylic was worked on with a palette knife.

Rage/Love: A Collection of Microtales by Rohitha Perera is exclusively available at The Jam Fruit Tree Publishers.