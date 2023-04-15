Man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in Atlanta jail

According to a Fulton County Medical Examiner’s report, Mr Thompson was found unresponsive in his jail cell on 19 September – three months after his arrest – and pronounced dead following attempts by local police and medical personnel to resuscitate him, according to USA Today.

Mr Harper says jail records show detention officers and medical staff noticed Mr Thompson was deteriorating but did nothing to administer aid or otherwise help him, the BBC’s US media partner CBS News reported.