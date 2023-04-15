Japan PM evacuated after blast at speech in Wakayama

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated Saturday after an apparent smoke or pipe bomb was thrown at the venue where was just about to began a stump speech in the city of Wakayama, followed by a loud explosion. He was later confirmed to be safe, NHK reported.
Video footage showed people who had gathered at the scene running for shelter, while a man was subdued by several others who appeared to be police officers at the scene. A Twitter post also showed that people were escaping from the scene.
Kishida, who was in the city for a speech to support an Liberal Democratic Party candidate for a by-election planned for later this month, left the scene unhurt after the incident, which took place as he was speaking with a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. (Japan Times)
