India to supply 10,000 tonnes wheat to Afghanistan

India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) for humanitarian food assistance of 10,000 tonnes of wheat for the people of Afghanistan reeling under a food crisis.

The MoU marks the fifth tranche, to be shipped through the Chabahar Port, of humanitarian food assistance that India has committed. Last year, WFP arranged support for 23 million food-insecure people across Afghanistan following the contribution of 40,000 tonnes of wheat from India.

The MoU was signed in Mumbai on Thursday between J P Singh, joint secretary, Pak-Afghan-Iran Division, ministry of external affairs, and Elisabeth Faure, representative and country director, World Food Programme in India. “Sincere gratitude to the Indian government for food assistance to the people of Afghanistan. India’s support has been a lifeline for families in need and is an important part of WFP’s assistance to millions of people across Afghanistan,” said Faure.

“The fifth tranche builds upon assistance already delivered to those who need it most by WFP in Afghanistan. India has delivered on its commitment, ” Singh said on the occasion.