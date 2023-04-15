Enlightening Connections: How the First Global Buddhist Summit Aims to Strengthen Bonds

The upcoming Global Buddhist Summit in India signifies a monumental opportunity for South East Asian countries to foster stronger ties and address pressing global challenges collectively. As the world faces an ever-growing list of crises, from climate change to cultural degradation, the First-ever Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi, India on April 20-21 offers a unique platform for dialogue and action rooted in Buddhism’s universal values.

Organized by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), the summit aims to unite renowned scholars, Sangha leaders, and Dharma practitioners from around the world in discussing contemporary challenges and seeking solutions inspired by the Buddha’s teachings. The conference will cover topics such as Buddhism and peace, environmental crisis, health and sustainability, and preserving the Nalanda Buddhist tradition, among others.

This conference will have 180 participants from 30 countries around the globe. Participants will also come from as far away as Mexico and Brazil. Following the conference, a report containing the outcomes of the discussions will also be released.

India’s role as the host of this significant event highlights its longstanding friendly relations with neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka, which are deeply connected to the Buddhist tradition. As India opens its doors to thinkers and Buddhist religious leaders from across the globe, it reinforces its commitment to fostering peace and harmony in the region.

South East Asian countries will benefit from the summit’s focus on addressing various issues, from environmental degradation to poverty and malnutrition. The Buddha’s middle path, as emphasized by Dr. Dhammapiya, General Secretary of the IBC, holds the key to resolving the conflicts between extreme viewpoints and restoring balance in the universe.

This event will undoubtedly amplify India’s role as a supportive neighbour and ally, further solidifying their bonds and encouraging continued cooperation. Moreover, the summit will provide a global platform to showcase the richness of their shared Buddhist heritage, promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding. (thebhutanlive)