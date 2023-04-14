President calls for a fresh start to create a brighter future for Sri Lanka

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his message to mark the traditional Sinhala and Tamil New Year, called for a fresh start to create a brighter future for Sri Lanka.

The President said that the dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year subsequent to the transition of the Sun from the house of Pisces to Aries, is considered as an extremely momentous occasion by the Sinhala and Tamil communities in the country.

“On this propitious celebration, people traditionally engage in observing New Year customs at stipulated auspicious times, with the wish of securing abundant prosperity.

Last year, amidst the unprecedented economic crisis which disrupted our daily lives, we partook in the New Year rituals with untold hardship and was confined to a struggle in alleviating from this adversity,” he said.

President Wickremesinghe said that he is gratified that the commencement of this year has presented a salubrious environment for us Sri Lanka, and therefore the country should strive to be more affluent and prosperous, than today.

“We can undoubtedly achieve this aspiration by unitedly moving forward as one Sri Lankan nation. Accordingly, despite differences in political affiliation, ethnicity and religion, a fresh beginning is imperative to create a brighter future for us and our nation, in this New Year,” he said.

President Wickremesinghe concluded his statement by wishing all Sri Lankans here and abroad a happy Sinhala and Tamil New Year. (Colombo Gazette)