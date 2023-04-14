Heat in Colombo still at ‘caution’ level despite rain

The heat in Colombo is expected to remain at the ‘caution’ level tomorrow (Saturday) despite the rain experienced at night.

The Department of Meteorology said that the heat index, the temperature felt on the human body, is expected to increase up to the ‘caution’ level at some places in the Eastern and North-Central provinces and in Colombo, Gampaha, Kurunegala, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Mannar, Monaragala and Hambantota districts tomorrow (Saturday).

The temperature felt on the human body being at ‘caution’ level could lead to fatigue and heat cramps.

The public have been urged to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible, check on the elderly and the sick, never leave children unattended, limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated.

The public have also been advised to wear lightweight and white or light-colored clothing.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on the body.

The Heat Index is generated by the Department of Meteorology and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data. (Colombo Gazette)