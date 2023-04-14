China to support Sri Lanka’s efforts to address debt vulnerabilities

By Easwaran Rutnam

China will continue to support Sri Lanka’s efforts to address debt vulnerabilities, Vice Minister of Finance of China Wang Dongwei has said.

He had given the assurance during a meeting with Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe.

“Had a fruitful discussion with Wang Dongwei, Vice Minister of Finance of China on matters of mutual interest. Vice Minister assured China’s continuous support for Sri Lanka’s ongoing efforts to address debt vulnerabilities and boost the Sri Lankan economy,” Semasinghe tweeted.

The meeting had taken place in Washington on the sidelines of the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the IMF. (Colombo Gazette)