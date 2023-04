National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake is in South Korea to address the Sri Lankan community.

Dissanayake was welcomed at the Incheon International Airport by a group of Sri Lankans.

A banner was held at the airport by the NPP Korean branch when Dissanayake arrived, to welcome him.

He is scheduled to address the Sri Lankan community in South Korea on 16th April. (Colombo Gazette)