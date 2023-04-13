Asia Rugby reinstates Sri Lanka Rugby as full member

Asia Rugby has made the prudent decision to reinstate Sri Lanka Rugby as a full member of Asia Rugby.

The decision was taken as the Sri Lanka Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs officially confirmed the cancellation of a gazette notification dated April 1st, 2022.

During its meeting on April 9th, 2022, in Phuket, Thailand, the Asia Rugby Executive Committee (EXCO) temporarily suspended Sri Lanka Rugby’s membership. On May 1st, 2022 EXCO unanimously ratified the decision and imposed a full membership suspension.

Asia Rugby President Qais al Dhalai stated, “The EXCO’s decision to suspend Sri Lanka Rugby’s membership was made in accordance with Asia Rugby’s Articles and Regulations to maintain our principles of equality, transparency and accountability. I am pleased to hear about the withdrawal of the gazette notification, making it possible for Asia Rugby to lift the suspension.”

Qais further added, “We look forward to welcoming Sri Lanka teams back to Asia Rugby competitions.” (Colombo Gazette)