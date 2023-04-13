Air Seychelles to launch twice weekly A320neo flights to Sri Lanka

The flag carrier of Seychelles is set to launch a service to Colombo, Sri Lanka starting June 20 and is offering customers a special launch promotion in celebration.

Air Seychelles announced on April 11 plans to add a new route to its ever-growing network. The airline mainly operates interisland flights over the Indian Ocean and is ready to expand its presence in Asia. The service to Sri Lanka will be its second in South Asia after India.

The flag carrier will operate two weekly flights between the two destinations. The inaugural flight is scheduled to depart Mahe on June 20 at 22:05 and will arrive in Colombo after about four hours. The flights will be operated on an Airbus A320neo with a 12 business class and 156 economy class configuration. The schedule is as follows:

Flight HM262

Departs Seychelles at 22:05 on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Arrives in Colombo at 03:50 (+1) on Tuesdays and Saturdays

Flight HM263

Departs Colombo at 04:50 on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Arrives in Seychelles at 07:35 on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Air Seychelles will fly from its base at Seychelles International Airport (SEZ) to Bandaranaike International Airport (CMB) in Colombo. The air distance from SEZ to CMB is approximately 1,869 mi (3,000 km), with a vast stretch of the Indian Ocean between the two destinations.

Currently, there are no airlines operating flights on this route. The new service could be essential for trade and tourism due to the distance between the nations. It will also significantly reduce travel times for passengers visiting Sri Lanka and beyond. Air Seychelles Chief Commercial Officer Charles Johnson says; “We’re very excited about this opportunity to link Seychelles with Sri Lanka. A destination in its own right with excellent tourist, medical and trading opportunities, which all Seychellois will benefit from. In addition, our upcoming partnership with SriLankan Airlines will allow travelers to purchase a single ticket for travel beyond Colombo to other destinations in Asia. This service will drastically reduce current travel times and at prices much lower than currently seen in the market.”

The national carrier is offering passengers a special web promotion to celebrate the launch of the new flights. Until April 25, tickets for travel between June 20 and September 30 will be sold for SCR6,800 ($520). However, seats are limited and subject to availability.

Air Seychelles flies to 13 destinations in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Last month the airline celebrated 25 years of direct service to Mauritius. First launched in March 1998, Air Seychelles has been operating two weekly flights between the destinations and plans to add a third one this month.

The scheduled Colombo service will offer over 20 new connections through a partnership with SriLankan Airlines. Once implemented, passengers can conveniently connect to India, Bangladesh, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Tokyo, to mention a few. (Colombo Gazette)