Top Sri Lankan chef says no to imported eggs

A top Sri Lankan chef, Publis Silva, says he will not use imported eggs when cooking.

Responding to questions raised by reporters, Publis Silva said that he is determined to use only local produce and not imported eggs.

Silva admitted that there is a shortage of eggs in the market but yet he uses only local produce when cooking.

The award winning chef is attached to the Mount Lavinia Hotel and best known for the local food that he cooks.

“We are not using even one imported egg. I cannot say the imported eggs are not good but then we don’t know when these eggs were laid,” he said.

Publis Silva said that he believes he is the only chef in Sri Lanka who uses local products when cooking local food.

Sri Lanka has begun importing eggs to meet the local demand owing to a shortage of eggs in the market. (Colombo Gazette)